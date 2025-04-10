A federal judge has ruled that deporting subhuman Venezuelan gangsters under the 18th century Alien Enemies Act must be done with due process for every gangster.

This means every gangster has his day in court. He can argue that he’s not a member of the gang. He can argue anything he wants to.

But this is just the tip of the crisis.

Because some judge can rule that ANY AND ALL deportations of illegal aliens must first allow due process.

Here’s how it works. Previous administrations open the border and facilitate the flood. Millions of illegals pour in. THAT’S a heinous crime.

“Welcome to the US, rapists, fentanyl traffickers, sex traffickers, criminals from all over the world, we have perks for you.”

THEN a new President steps in and says ENOUGH OF THIS SHIT. He sets out to deport millions of illegals. And keep in mind that being illegal is itself a crime.

But a judge THEN comes into the scene—a little pecker of a federal judge in a local district—and says, “You know what? You can’t shove any of these people out of the US without giving them their court hearing.”

This could happen.

Needless to say, there is no way under the sun to due process millions of illegals individually. So mass deportation would be dead.

It would be like saying, “This guy killed 924 people. We can’t possibly prosecute him for each one of those murders, so we won’t charge him at all.”

TRUMP LAWYER: Your Honor, if you insist on due process, you’re forcing us to do something impossible on the back of the mass crime of allowing open borders and the import of millions of people who broke the law and shouldn’t be here.”

FEDERAL JUDGE: What you call that prior mass crime is not my problem or the nature of this case before me. I’m just dealing with due process. You can’t violate that. Ever.”

The JUDGE is staging an insurrection.