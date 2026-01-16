If we let it.

Over the past 35 years, I’ve been cutting to the heart of medical research and boiling it down and simplifying it and getting at the essence of it. The fake essence.

I did that with AIDS, COVID, and MUCH other medical research.

Medical researchers in a given field are defined by the disease they’re “investigating.” And they develop their own language and use it to keep outsiders out, to deliver the impression they and only they really know what they’re talking about, and to promote funding.

They own a territory. They create a language only they are ultimately qualified to understand.

Before commenting further, here is a sample. Try to force your way through it.

And as you do, realize that the researchers understand every bit of it. They own it. They shape it. They use it as an impenetrable barrier.

Here we go. Buckle up. This is from an Alzheimer’s study:

“Quantitative autoradiographic analyses demonstrated region-specific increases in [^11C]PIB binding potentials within cortical and subcortical association areas, with mean standardized uptake value ratios (SUVRs) exceeding 2.0 in the posterior cingulate, precuneus, and orbitofrontal cortices, consistent with widespread fibrillar Aβ deposition. Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) Aβ₄₂ concentrations exhibited an inverse correlation with cortical PIB retention (r = −0.78; P < 0.001), independent of age, APOE ε4 allele dosage, or Mini–Mental State Examination (MMSE) score. Multivariate regression modeling controlling for tau phosphorylated at threonine-181 (p-tau181) and total tau demonstrated that the Aβ₄₂/p-tau181 ratio was the most robust predictor of cognitive decline trajectory (β = −0.42; 95% CI, −0.57 to −0.26; P < 0.0001). Histopathologic examination of post-mortem samples confirmed dense-core neuritic plaques with congophilic birefringence and Thioflavin-S positivity, corresponding topographically to in vivo PET signal maxima. No significant correlation was observed between regional microglial activation (as assessed by [^11C]PK11195 binding) and cognitive performance after adjustment for amyloid load, suggesting that neuroinflammation may be a downstream rather than a primary pathogenic process.”

BOOM.

See what I mean?

Quite something, right?

And this is true for research on every so-called disease. Same sort of language when the real pros are dishing it out.

Each disease is its own planet, with its own princes who own the language of that planet.

The general reaction of “civilians” is: