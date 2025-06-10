When I say the Left, in this case I’m referring to wealthy elites and major corporations.

They’re screaming bloody murder over mass deportations and the closure of the border.

They’re making sure the current riots are hot.

What’s going on?

Is this just about political ideology?

Nah.

It’s about…

MONEY.

And which money would that be?

The money facilitated by open borders.

The biggest chunk of that money comes from…

DRUGS.

Drugs coming up through the border.

Now we’re talking about serious cash.

Cash that has been bailing out corporations who’ve desperately needed low-low interest loans to stay afloat.

Cash that therefore supports the stock market.

Cash poured through cutouts into investment funds.

Cash that goes into many pockets of government officials who’ve been looking the other way as the drugs are smuggled through the border.

Cash that supports the hundreds of inner city gangs who distribute the drugs for the Mexican cartels. These gangs function to: keep millions of inner city residents trapped in their own neighborhoods—and NOT massively spilling over into wealthy communities. And NOT raising holy hell about the drugs that are destroying their own people.

And, of course, cash that is secretly laundered through banks, who make profits from fees, and from investing that money.

Really cleaning up mass immigration and putting a stop to it, and deporting illegals—all THAT would interfere with BIG MONEY.

On top of all this, you have money saved by agribusiness—which employs low-cost illegal labor. And money which goes to private companies that run ICE detention centers, where many illegals were temporarily housed, when the border was a sieve. And state and federal funding for sanctuary cities.

Bottom line: