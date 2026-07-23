Editorial Note

These three articles were originally published on July 23, 2001. I am republishing them together today, exactly twenty-five years later.

At that time, Jon’s site, NoMoreFakeNews.com, ran on a custom-built, early proto-blogging system. Jon had commissioned a small website-development company in Massachusetts to build it in 2000, and the site went live that October. Jon could type into a box on a webpage and publish directly to the site.

In June 2009, Jon moved NoMoreFakeNews.com to WordPress and hosted it through Automattic. It is not known whether, during that transition, he obtained a backup of the nearly 5,000 articles he had published on the original system between October 2000 and June 2009. I still need to examine Jon’s computer hard drive for evidence of such a backup.

Before I became Jon’s executive producer in June 2011, I first encountered his writing in the spring of 2001 on BuildFreedom.com, the website of Frederick Mann. BuildFreedom maintained an automated mirror of NoMoreFakeNews.com, capturing Jon’s newly published articles in near real time, usually every day. Mann also devoted a section of his site to praising Jon’s work and presenting the articles captured through that mirror. I intend to publish that material separately.

By around 2015, approximately a year after Frederick Mann’s passing in July 2014, BuildFreedom.com was no longer online. Fortunately, I still had contact information for Mann and the site’s IT administrator from earlier correspondence unrelated to Jon. I had admired Mann’s work as well; and, like Jon, he was a prolific writer.

The IT administrator gave me a raw SQL database dump containing Jon’s mirrored articles from October 2000 through June 2009. I have referred to this recovered body of Jon’s work ever since as The Lost Archives.

The three articles below come from that database. For readability, the SQL record fields, HTML markup, and repeated “ADD:” markers associated with the original publishing system have been removed. Jon’s wording, spelling, capitalization, punctuation, and paragraph order have otherwise been preserved.

The surviving database records contain no headlines for these three entries. Each begins only with Jon’s manually entered date line, “MONDAY, JULY 23.” I have therefore not assigned retrospective titles. The labels “Article 1,” “Article 2,” and “Article 3” are included solely to help readers distinguish among them.

By early 2003, headlines begin appearing in the surviving records. It is not yet clear whether Jon had begun entering them at the beginning of the body-text field or whether his publishing system had by then been modified to include a separate headline field.

There is another important part of this archival story.

In the third article, Jon writes: “…This Friday’s interview is with a writer who had that experience during a trip to India… I have read a great deal of the existing literature that describes the peak experience, and I can tell you that what this man has to say rivals the best of these accounts. If you are not a subscriber, I suggest you sign up and receive this extraordinary account emailed to you on Friday.”

That interview may be permanently lost, although further examination of Jon’s hard drive is needed. Because the interview was reserved for paying subscribers, BuildFreedom’s automated mirror could not capture it.

Jon’s reference to that interview also reveals something significant about the publishing model he had built. From his first day online in 2000, Jon was using what we would now recognize as a direct-to-reader subscription model. Free articles introduced readers to his work, while paying subscribers received his Friday Newsletter.

Today, a platform such as Substack supplies the publishing system, payment processing, subscription management, and access controls. In 2000, Jon had to pay someone to construct and maintain all of that for him: the web server, the proto-blogging software, the payment system, and the login mechanism controlling access to paid material.

Independent writers attempting this model had to manage three distinct parts of the operation. They had to hire and trust someone technical to build the machinery. They had to write the “sales copy” that invited readers to become paying subscribers. And they still had to produce work valuable enough to fulfill and honor those subscriptions.

Jon managed all three.

Before presenting the July 2001 articles, I am therefore including a letter Jon sent to his free readers on April 15, 2026. In it, he explains his belief in exchanging value for value and his responsibility to earn the support of his subscribers.

I include the letter because it expresses a business ethos Jon had followed since his first day online—an ethos that other talented writers “doing the hardest part, typing into a box to make something worth reading” may still find worth considering.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Tom Kudla Editorial Steward The Jon Rappoport Archive

“A personal message from Jon”

Originally published April 15, 2026

Dear Reader,

As I’m sure you know by now, my policy has always been, tell the whole truth about an issue. Don’t go half-way.

Don’t try to calculate what “people can handle.”

Unfortunately, most reporters don’t want to face up to that key issue. They don’t want to deal with the consequences of telling EVERYTHING.

But since the year 2000, when I went online, I HAVE sought to tell EVERYTHING—especially when it comes to medical issues. Because that’s the last place where complete truth-telling takes place.

And guess what I discovered?

PEOPLE WANT TO KNOW THE WHOLE TRUTH.

That’s what I’ve been delivering to you every day for 25 years.

During and after the “COVID years,” many of you wrote and told me I helped you navigate through all the troubles and threats and disinfo and government crackdowns. You told me I was a voice of sanity. Some of you even said I helped save your lives.

I never would have been able to do that if I were feeding you breadcrumbs and partial truths.

And now, in 2026, there is a different kind of battle. It’s more deceptive. So-called MAHA leaders are trying to guide America into a “new bright future” based on half-truths and secrets not revealed.

I’m revealing all the secrets in the vault and calling those pretended leaders to account. I’m telling the American people everything these leaders are leaving out. I’m exposing the illusion.

That’s VALUABLE. Very valuable.

I’m a free-market man. I believe in exchanging value for value. I have no intention of winding up begging on the streets for a dollar, because somebody says “all information should be free.” How would they feel if I said what they’re doing to earn a living should be free and they should volunteer it for nothing?

In my case, I charge yearly subscribers $1.15 a week for all the work I produce and post every day.

I urge you to subscribe. Because it’s worth it. To you.

That’s the bottom line. Yes, your support of my work means a great deal to me, but I make sure I EARN that support.

So I ask you now to subscribe.

Because the exchange of value for value is still alive and is still necessary.

And I thank you for sticking with me all these years.

Best,

Jon Rappoport

Article 1

Originally published July 23, 2001

MONDAY, JULY 23. ONCE IN AWHILE, a medical paper pierces the barrier that separates truth from lies. IP Gunn did that in his review of Michael Millenson’s book, Demanding Medical Excellence. The review was published in AANA J in 1998 (Dec;66(6):575-82). It branched out from being merely a book review and ripped a huge hole in the medical research front. Here are a few quotes.