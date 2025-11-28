…as a result, the medical cartel receives a parking ticket.

Welcome to MAHA.

I just put together a few pieces of the evidence I’ve been exposing over the years—evidence against the medical cartel—and I realized they have something in common:

They were all exposed by mainstream media and mainstream medical sources.

Which makes them ideal weapons to use against the cartel now.

Of course, that’s not happening.

Instead, we hear MAHA leaders braying like mules about how well the movement is doing under the leadership of Robert Kennedy.

A serial killer receives a ticket for parking in a handicapped spot. And we’re doing well.

Here are a few examples of what I mean by evidence:

ONE:

Obviously, Dr. Barbara Starfield, a revered public expert at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health was mainstream, and her July 26, 2000, review was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. She sent out her message loud and clear:

Every year, the US medical system kills 225,000 Americans. Per decade, this adds up to 2.25 MILLION Americans killed by the medical system.

TWO:

Then we have the exposure in the NY Times, during the clinical trials of the COVID vaccines, that the protocol of the trials was designed to prove nothing more than…the vaccines could prevent the symptoms of a common cold or a mild case of flu. NOT serious illness, hospitalization, or death.

THREE: