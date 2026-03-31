Welcome to batshit crazy.

Before a single Marine tries to set foot on land, the danger is already there.

3500 Marines are on board the USS Tripoli, which is parked in the Gulf.

I don’t care what the Pentagon says, the ship is a sitting duck.

No matter how many layers of defense it has (helicopters, electromagnetic jamming, missiles, protection from accompanying vessels)…

If Iran decides to launch swarms of aerial and sea drones, there is a good chance the Tripoli and those Marines will be blown up.

This is new warfare. This isn’t any previous US war. We’re in an asymmetric age now. Cheap drones in large numbers can wreak havoc on any piece of traditional war hardware. Including a large ship.

It only takes a few drones making their target to destroy a ship like the Tripoli.

If the Pentagon realizes this, they certainly aren’t saying it. If Trump is aware, he isn’t saying anything, either.

The primary protection for the Tripoli is the threat of retaliation from the US, if Iran attacks the ship.

That standoff takes us into the question: