Epstein wasn’t just talking to all sorts of scientists, including geneticists, who were mesmerized by his money. He wasn’t just shelling out millions of bucks for research experiments.

He was his own researcher.

The Guardian, August 19, 2019: “In his [Epstein’s] version [of eugenics] though, rather than a bunch of lettered academics [donating their sperm], he’d be the one ‘strengthening the gene pool’. Starting in the early 2000s, he reportedly told multiple people that he wanted to impregnate as many women as he could to distribute his genes as widely as possible. Several acquaintances told the New York Times that Epstein mentioned using his sprawling New Mexico ranch as a base of operations, and at least one person said he planned to impregnate up to 20 women at a time.”

A human vampire wanted to spawn many other vampires.

This casts a different light on Epstein’s “fascination with science.”

He was a sociopathic technocrat. He believed science had permission to go anywhere and do anything. And that he had the personal right to call the shots.

Did he, in fact, impregnate many women? Is there any information on this in the files the government is hiding?

I assume many scientists (and other men) Epstein hobnobbed with knew about his sperm scheme. To my knowledge, NO scientist has ever come forward and mentioned Epstein’s personal eugenics plan. Why? They didn’t want to cancel the goose that was laying golden eggs (funding) for them. Which says a great deal about their ethics.

Some of these scientists may also know whether Epstein actually carried out his grotesque sperm experiments.

I know, from experience as a reporter, if you can start people talking, they’ll often open up and tell you all sorts of things. If prosecutors really wanted to, they could interview MANY scientists who knew Epstein and learn a great deal about him.

I strongly doubt this has ever been done. It should be. Much is already in the public domain about Epstein funding research. I’m not referring to that.