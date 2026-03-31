I was searching through my files the other day, and I came across visionary statements from these elitists. I’d published them many years ago.

Back in the 1990s, these boys were openly spelling out their vision. They got a lot of pushback, so…

They went dark.

That doesn’t mean they quit. Far from it. They just realized they’d have to work quietly in the background to achieve their goals. The engineering of humans. The creation of new human species.

This is the cutting edge of the medical cartel. It goes way beyond inventing diseases and disorders out of thin air. It even surpasses so-called anti-aging research.

And now, with AI, these researchers will become even more emboldened, because they believe this new tool will rapidly sort through millions of strategies for creating new humans and select the most promising ones.

Here’s a visionary statement from ‘Remaking Eden’, a 1998 book written by Princeton molecular biologist Lee Silver:

“The GenRich—who account for ten percent of the American population—[will] all carry synthetic genes. All aspects of the economy, the media, the entertainment industry, and the knowledge industry are controlled by members of the GenRich class…”

“Naturals [unaltered humans] work as low-paid service providers or as laborers. [Eventually] the GenRich class and the Natural class will become entirely separate species with no ability to crossbreed, and with as much romantic interest in each other as a current human would have for a chimpanzee.”

“Many think that it is inherently unfair for some people to have access to technologies that can provide advantages while others, less well-off, are forced to depend on chance alone, [but] American society adheres to the principle that personal liberty and personal fortune are the primary determinants of what individuals are allowed and able to do.”

“Indeed, in a society that values individual freedom above all else, it is hard to find any legitimate basis for restricting the use of repro[grammed]-genetics. I will argue [that] the use of reprogenetic technologies is inevitable. [W]hether we like it or not, the global marketplace will reign supreme.”

That’s life as Dr. Silver sees it “evolving.”

Here is another vision: