It’s the psychiatrists at work again.

They’re judges and juries.

From europeanconservative[dot]com: “Just three years ago, in Marseille, a young 40-year-old military doctor, Alban Gervaise, was brutally murdered by Mohammed—‘in the name of Allah’—in front of his children’s school. There was no minute of silence or national tribute for him. His widow has just learned with horror that her husband’s murderer will not be tried because he has been deemed ‘mentally unfit to stand trial’.”

“On May 10th, 2022, Alban Gervaise went to pick up his two children, aged 3 and 7, from a Catholic school in Marseille, accompanied by his youngest daughter, who was then 20 months old. The military doctor was attacked by a madman who stabbed him repeatedly while shouting ‘Allah Akbar.’ He succumbed to his injuries about ten days later.”

“The brutal murder of Alban Gervaise did not interest the media. A few rare media outlets reported the death of this man ‘wounded in the throat’—they preferred not to mention that his throat had been slit…”

“As in so many other similar cases, the psychiatric assessment of the suspect, 23-year-old Mohammed L., concluded that he was ‘completely incapable of discernment’.”

“Today, we are learning of the dramatic consequences of Mohammed L.’s psychiatric assessment. He is said to have acted in a state of diminished responsibility due to an ‘acute delusional episode’ in the context of early schizophrenia and cannabis use. He is therefore considered mentally unfit to stand trial and will not be tried by a criminal court. He will escape prison but remain in compulsory hospitalisation for an indefinite period. Since the murder, Mohammed L. has been imprisoned and then transferred to a psychiatric hospital. He was then taken to a unit for less dangerous individuals, according to Le Figaro. Two psychiatric experts will have to approve his possible release—a moment that Christelle Gervaise [the victim’s wife] dreads more than anything, because she knows that he could be out in a very short time and potentially re-offend. She will not be informed of his potential release and could meet the man in the street one day or another.”

Unfit to stand trial. Incapable of discernment. An episode involving cannabis and “early schizophrenia.”

There is no defining physical diagnostic test for schizophrenia.

There are psychiatrists, who can say anything they want to. They can claim any person has any “mental disorder.”

Psychiatry occupies a position superior to any criminal court. They can snatch away, as in this case, a religious terrorist and killer and put him in “medical care.”

They can nullify any prosecutor or judge. They can stand in for a jury.

They can release a terrorist killer tomorrow, a month from now, a year from now, and put him back on the street.

In some jurisdictions, when the psychiatrists claim a killer is “now sane,” he goes on trial. But guess who the defense calls as witnesses? The psychiatrists, who testify that at the time of the murder, the defendant was insane and had no idea what he was doing, and was therefore not responsible, and is therefore not guilty.

Killers know all about copping an insanity plea. They know how to say the right words and appear crazy.

Psychiatry is an INVITATION to escape a life sentence or the death penalty.

