Read Celia Farber’s excellent article on the new GAZA “peace plan” here.

I’m republishing my article on the ultra-modern replacement for Gaza.

One thing I left out. Here comes the MEDICAL. Some doctors and nurses and A WHOLE LOT OF AI MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT. A pilot project.

All of a sudden, the inhabitants of Gaza have all sorts of diseases that need treatment. Humanitarians will make sure drugs and vaccines are on the way.

Every kind of vaccine. Injectable. You can swallow a pill. Mouthwash and toothpaste containing RNA. Aerosol. Who’ll complain?

AI is in charge. “See, it works beautifully. It’s a model for the rest of the world. It diagnoses, talks to patients, follows up. It’s genius.”

Yes, it works, as the primary method of control. How can you have a modern city without wall to wall medical care? And think of all the mental disorders the people must be suffering from. Undiagnosed forever. But now AI psychiatrists can slap on the labels—ADHD, Bipolar, clinical depression—any of the 300 disorders in a matter of minutes.

But in New Gaza, medical mandates are in force. Permanently. AI and law enforcement make sure every citizen receives boosters on time. And takes the drugs that are prescribed. Who will object? The New York Times? They’ll be issuing positive reports every month.

“A new Gaza study reveals rapid decline in several key respiratory diseases…”

Of course that’s what the study reveals. Who can manipulate data better than AI?

Here is my May 2024 article, “Erase Gaza, build shining modern city: the plan all along?”

There has been talk about it for years. A recent report suggests the Israeli government has a plan. A new city where Gaza once stood, by 2035.

Here is my take: