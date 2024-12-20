I’ve been posting a whole string of articles about viruses. As in: Viruses don’t exist.

They’re NOTHINGS which have been made into SOMETHINGS by scientific writers of fairy tales.

But over the years, and recently, I’ve analyzed the 300 or so official mental disorders…and shown that they, too, aren’t disorders at all.

Because there is no defining physical diagnostic test for ANY of them. No blood test, brain scan, genetic assay.

Further, the whole notion of mental disorders rests on the premise that they stem from a chemical imbalance in the brain. But this, too, is a fantasy. Because there is no baseline normal chemical balance, as a standard of comparison.

You can’t say something is imbalanced, if you can’t prove what balance is.

So…viruses are nothings. So are mental disorders.

In the last few weeks, I published a long piece in which ChatGPT listed dozens of so-called diseases—which were later admitted to be chemical, not germ. Chemical destruction isn’t disease.