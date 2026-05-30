Now that we know we can force ChatGPT to reveal it has bias—OK. Understood.

But there’s more.

For instance, GPT puts Google Search in the dumpster. It isn’t even close. GPT might be the best public search engine in the world.

And one of several reasons why is: you can carry on a conversation with it. You ask a question, it answers, and then you can ask a follow-up and it continues to answer. It “knows” what it just said. You can go back and forth with it and explore a whole area of inquiry.

But there’s even more. And here’s where we get into the territory of high strangeness. Or even absurdity.

Here is an exchange I just had with ChatGTP: