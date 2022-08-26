ARTICLE ONE: The People’s War against State Medical Boards; attack, don’t just defend

During COVID, state medical boards have acted as enforcers, choking off what doctors can tell their patients and prescribe for them.

People have suddenly become aware of these bureaucrats.

Lawyers defending doctors who are under the gun will do their best to get their clients off the hook, but normally the state medical boards prevail. Offending MDs get their licenses stripped.

But there is another way to go. Don’t wait, attack.

Take the famous case of Dr. Larry Nassar, who is now in prison for life. During his long career at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, he sexually abused many female gymnasts.

In the wake of Nassar’s arrest and trial, it emerged that women who had lodged complaints had been ignored for years—by the University, by USA Gymnastics, even by the FBI.

Right now, several gymnasts are suing the FBI. The case is ongoing.

But there hasn’t been word one about the Michigan State Medical Board.

Suppose complaints were lodged against Nassar with the Board over the years, and were ignored or covered up?

A lawsuit and discovery could bring down thunder.

How many other doctors who have been convicted for heinous acts, across many states, were protected by medical boards, who received complaints but did nothing?

Getting the picture?

What could, say, 20 lawsuits against state medical boards do to wake up the public?

Now let’s widen the scope…

For many years, I’ve been detailing the overall effects of medical destruction in America. The review I’ve cited most often is: “Is US Health Really the Best in the World?” It was published on July 26, 2000, in the Journal of the American Medical Association, and authored by one of the most respected public experts in the US, Dr. Barbara Starfield, who was working at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health.

Starfield concluded that, annually, the US medical system kills 225,000 people. 106,000 as a result of FDA approved medicines, and 119,000 from medical mistreatment and errors in hospitals. Extrapolate that to a decade: 2.25 million killings. And that isn’t even getting into the added millions of maimings from vaccines.

Are we supposed to assume that state medical boards take absolutely no responsibility for all this destruction leveled by the doctors they license and regulate?

Well, we should assume that, because these boards have done nothing to investigate the scope of the ongoing catastrophe or punish the offending MDs.

You would think this must be the number one item on medical boards’ list of urgent concerns.

But of course nothing could be further from the truth.

State medical boards are presiding over a death machine.

They’re licensing it and granting it an open field and protecting it.

Is there a legal case here?

A narrowly focused attorney might say no. A lawyer with imagination would see the handwriting on the wall. It would take him five minutes to come up with a strategy to enlist plaintiffs, and another ten minutes to devise an argument for DISCOVERY in the case, which would allow him to introduce ironclad evidence that the US medical system is destroying millions of lives on an ongoing basis.

I’m not saying winning such a case is a slam-dunk. But I am saying filing the case and letting the world know about it is a winner.

It puts state medical boards under a very bright searchlight called the truth.

Here is my detailed report about medical destruction in America. Read it and then try to defend state medical boards who, again, protect the licenses of the doctors who are doing the killing:

MEDICAL WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION:

ONE: “The Epidemic of Sickness and Death from Prescription Drugs.” The author is Donald Light, who teaches at Rowan University, and was the 2013 recipient of ASA’s [American Sociological Association’s] Distinguished Career Award for the Practice of Sociology. Light is a founding fellow of the Center for Bioethics at the University of Pennsylvania. In 2013, he was a fellow at the Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics at Harvard. He is a Lokey Visiting Professor at Stanford University.

Donald Light: “Epidemiologically, appropriately prescribed, prescription drugs are the fourth leading cause of death, tied with stroke at about 2,460 deaths each week in the United States. About 330,000 patients die each year from prescription drugs in the United States and Europe. They [the drugs] cause an epidemic of about 20 times more hospitalizations [6.6 million annually], as well as falls, road accidents, and [annually] about 80 million medically minor problems such as pains, discomforts, and dysfunctions that hobble productivity or the ability to care for others. Deaths and adverse effects from overmedication, errors, and self-medication would increase these figures.” (ASA publication, “Footnotes,” November 2014)

TWO: Journal of the American Medical Association, April 15, 1998: “Incidence of Adverse Drug Reactions in Hospitalized Patients.”

The authors, led by Jason Lazarou, culled 39 previous studies on patients in hospitals. These patients, who received drugs in hospitals, or were admitted to hospitals because they were suffering from the drugs doctors had given them, met the following fate:

Every year, in the US, between 76,000 and 137,000 hospitalized patients die as a direct result of the drugs.

Beyond that, every year 2.2 million hospitalized patients experience serious adverse reactions to the drugs.

The authors write: “...Our study on ADRs [Adverse Drug Reactions], which excludes medication errors, had a different objective: to show that there are a large number of ADRs even when the drugs are properly prescribed and administered.”

So this study had nothing to do with doctor errors, nurse errors, or improper combining of drugs. And it only counted people killed or maimed who were admitted to hospitals. It didn't begin to tally all the people taking pharmaceuticals who died as consequence of the drugs, at home.

THREE: July 26, 2000, Journal of the American Medical Association; author, Dr. Barbara Starfield, revered public health expert at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health; “Is US health really the best in the world?”

Starfield reported that the US medical system kills 225,000 Americans per year. 106,000 as a result of FDA-approved medical drugs, and 119,000 as a result of mistreatment and errors in hospitals. Extrapolate the numbers to a decade: that’s 2.25 million deaths. You might want to read that last number again.

I interviewed Starfield in 2009. I asked her whether she was aware of any overall effort by the US government to eliminate this holocaust. She answered a resounding NO. She also said her estimate of medically caused deaths in America was on the conservative side.

FOUR: BMJ June 7, 2012 (BMJ 2012:344:e3989). Author, Jeanne Lenzer. Lenzer refers to a report by the Institute for Safe Medication Practices: “It [the Institute] calculated that in 2011 prescription drugs were associated with two to four million people in the US experiencing ‘serious, disabling, or fatal injuries, including 128,000 deaths.’”

The report called this “one of the most significant perils to humans resulting from human activity.”

The report was compiled by outside researchers who went into the FDA’s own database of “serious adverse [medical-drug] events.”

Therefore, to say the FDA isn’t aware of this finding would be absurd. The FDA knows. The FDA knows and it isn’t saying anything about it, because the FDA certifies, as safe and effective, all the medical drugs that are routinely maiming and killing Americans. Every public health agency knows the truth.

FIVE: None of the above reports factor in death or injury by vaccine.

Medical crimes.

Medically caused deaths of friends, family members, loved ones, who are buried along with the truth.

No criminal investigations, no prosecutions, no guilty verdicts, no prison sentences.

But of course, you can believe everything leading lights of the US medical system tell you about COVID.

You can believe everything the press—who buries the truth about this medical holocaust—tells you about COVID.

Given the reports on medically caused death and maiming I’ve just cited and described in this article, it’s obvious that…

Leading medical journals around the world, which routinely publish glowing accounts of clinical trials of medical drugs…

Are spilling over with rank fraud, on page after page.

Indeed, here is a stunning quote from an editor who has quite probably read and analyzed more medical-drug studies than any doctor in the world:

“It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published, or to rely on the judgment of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as an editor of The New England Journal of Medicine.” (Dr. Marcia Angell, NY Review of Books, January 15, 2009, “Drug Companies & Doctors: A Story of Corruption”)

Compare that quote with one from “the father of COVID science,” Tony Fauci. In an interview with the National Geographic, Fauci stated: “Anybody can claim to be an expert even when they have no idea what they're talking about…If something is published in places like New England Journal of Medicine, Science, Nature, Cell, or JAMA—you know, generally that is quite well peer-reviewed because the editors and the editorial staff of those journals really take things very seriously.”

They take things so seriously, they routinely publish glowing studies of medical drugs that are killing people in great numbers.

Finally, here is a statement from the Federation of State Medical Boards:

“In the United States, medicine is a licensed profession regulated by the individual states. One of the most important functions of the nation’s state medical boards is issuing licenses to physicians. Through licensing, state medical boards ensure that all practicing physicians have appropriate education and training, and that they abide by recognized standards of professional conduct while serving their patients.”

For example, the “professional conduct” I’ve cited in this article.

ARTICLE TWO: I attempt to twist the reader's mind into a knot; it's one of the mental exercises in my new book, WAKING UP THROUGH SURREALISM

