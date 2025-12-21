This is at the heart of why I keep going after Kennedy. It’s not just him. It’s many of his followers.

They come straight out of The New Age.

Or in retrospect, as it should be called, The Age of AVOIDANCE.

Avoidance of people who are evil.

Now, with Kennedy installed at HHS, these followers think it’s all roses and rainbows…Kennedy will deliver the goods. We’ll have our revolution. And still have a kinder, gentler society.

No we won’t.

That was never in the cards.

People forget that Kennedy spent most of his career as a lawyer in court, attacking polluters. HE’S forgotten, too. Has he filed one law suit against a medical killer since taking office? Has he referred one name of a medical killer to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution?

The Philosophy of Attack comes out of the human impulse for JUSTICE. It isn’t some darker motive. That’s not what I’m talking about. New Age types are afraid that once they attack a killer with the legitimate sword of the Law, they’ll also be drawn into launching unfiltered random attacks against innocent people. They’re afraid they’ll lose their relentlessly positive view of reality.

That fear proves their positivity is based on a foundation of sand.

It proves their immersion in The New Age crippled their ability to distinguish between good and evil.

The MAHA movement needs JUSTICE. Delivered.

Without it, it’ll shrivel into a few slogans.

Where is MAHA these days?