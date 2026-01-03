BUDDING TAX REVOLT, NO ARRESTS AND PROSECUTIONS OF BUREAUCRATS BEHIND MONEY FRAUDS, GOVERNMENT AID MONEY GOING TO FOREIGN SCAMMERS, CITIZEN JOURNALISTS ALL OVER THE COUNTRY DOCUMENTING $$$ FRAUD AT DAYCARE CENTERS…

Hardworking Joe American is earning a living, paying taxes, but sees his tax money handed out to foreign scammers.

Joe says: why should I pay taxes?

Joe says: The bureaucrats who are behind these Somali scammers…why aren’t they being prosecuted and sent to prison? I thought Trump was going to drain the swamp.

Nick Shirley, a guy with a camera, visits addresses of Somali daycare and learning centers in Minneapolis that are pulling in millions in government aid, and finds no kids or learning or care…and his video racks up 134 million views in a few days…making mainstream news ratings look completely ridiculous by comparison.

Dozens, maybe hundreds of other guys with cameras start visiting these daycare centers in other big US cities and finding out they’re scams, too. These guys post their videos.

Hardworking Americans flash back to DOGE and Musk, and remember that he was flabbergasted by what he found. Billions and billions of invented government dollars going out the door to insane projects no one voted for, going out to dead people, going out to Woke NGOs, going out to foreign big-time scammers, going out to SOMALIA, one of the most corrupt governments on Earth.

And these hardworking Americans realize NO ONE in the US federal bureaucracy has been sent to prison for ANY OF THAT. THAT’S where their tax money has been going, and no prison sentences.

Underneath all these crimes is something called the Social Contract: