I give you 2 stories. They’re the psychiatric equivalent of Polly Tommey’s VAXXED films, which show vaccine-caused brain damage, up close and personal.

At AbleChild[dot]org, Joe Holt covers a gruesome series of events:

“If defendants had not acted negligently, and rather had provided adequate care, it is more likely than not that Patrick and Lindsay’s children would still be alive today.”

“This is the summation of the lawsuit brought by Patrick Clancy against the mental health practitioners responsible for the ‘treatment’ of his wife, Lindsay, who is being tried for the murder of their three small children.”

“In September of 2022, having experienced anxiety about returning to work after the birth of her third child, registered nurse Lindsay Clancy sought out psychiatric treatment and was diagnosed with ‘chronic generalized anxiety disorder and chronic adjustment disorder with depressed mood’ and was prescribed the antidepressant sertraline (Zoloft). By all accounts, Lindsay’s mental state got worse, not better and ‘was paranoid of getting suicidal thoughts, something bad happening, doesn’t want to be alone’.”

“By November of that year, Lindsay’s mental health had deteriorated to the point of her seeking emergency room treatment where she was prescribed a second antidepressant, trazodone, which was not effective. A third antidepressant, fluoxetine (Prozac) was prescribed to Lindsay who reported feeling ‘spacey and disconnected…’”

“At the same time, Lindsay was prescribed zolpidem tartrate (Ambien), mirtazapine (Remeron), and clonazepam (Klonopin)—a sedative, antidepressant and a benzodiazepine. This additional drug cocktail did not help Lindsay, and she reported ‘still feeling disoriented, forgetful, not connected to her body … “when she wakes up, she is feeling ‘hung over’ and petrified that she is becoming ‘addicted to benzos.’” Quetiapine Fumarate (Seroquel) an antipsychotic was prescribed”.

“By the end of November of 2022, Lindsay had been prescribed mind-altering drug cocktails by three practitioners. Lindsay admitted that she had ‘experienced intrusive thoughts of wanting to die and had contacted ASPIRE Crisis support.’ Husband Patrick attended a visit with Lindsay’s prescriber and advised that Lindsay’s anxiety had ‘become significantly worse since starting psychiatric medications.’ Lindsay’s Zoloft was increased and Diazepam (Valium), another benzodiazepine, was added to her cocktail of mind-altering drugs”.

“One day after her last appointment with her psychiatrist, Lindsay strangled her three children, cut her own wrists and neck and jumped out of a second-floor window of her home. Lindsay suffered traumatic spinal cord injuries and is paralyzed below the sternum”.

“In a four-month period, Lindsay Clancy sought treatment for anxiety and received nearly a dozen prescribed mind-altering drugs in a variety of cocktails that could easily be referred to as a chemical lobotomy and drugged into a mind-numbing stupor”.

The second story comes from Dr. Peter Breggin’s landmark 1991 book, Toxic Psychiatry. Every literate person should read it.

Here is one of the most searing passages. You won’t forget it: