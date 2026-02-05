As I’ve been covering the blockbuster RICO racketeering lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), I’ve been counting the ways major medical groups get doctors to lie about vaccines.

For instance: “Yes, Mrs. Jones, but you see that problem your son is having is very rare, and it has nothing to do with the vaccine we gave him.”

How does the doctor know that?

He doesn’t.

He relies on “research”. Mainly, he relies on the medical organization he belongs to. Like AAP. His org tells him how to talk to parents about vaccinations.

He’d better follow those rules, if he wants to stay out of trouble.

Let’s take an example. Swelling of the brain. Which could be a sign of permanent brain damage. This is called an extremely rare occurrence…with no convincing evidence of a connection to a vaccine.

To find out whether this is true, we go to the scorecard. There are three basic scorecards. They all fall under the title of “post-marketing surveillance,” which is the federally mandated follow-up that must be done for every vaccine on the market.

First, there is VAERS:

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. Anyone can make a report. Most parents aren’t even aware this system exists. It’s estimated that only about 1% of adverse vaccine events are reported to VAERS. And how many parents would know their child has brain swelling, or that it could be connected to a vaccine? So VAERS is entirely useless in determining whether brain swelling is a rare or common effect caused by vaccination.

Next, there is the VSD: