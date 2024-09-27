You don’t need accounts of Haitians eating pet cats in Ohio to make a migrant story disturbing.

How about New York City?

The conservative estimate: 1 out of every 10 hotel rooms in the city is occupied by a migrant.

That’s overwhelming.

There’s more. In 2023, NY spent about $1.5 billion on these migrants. But for next three years, the City plans to spend $4 billion a year.

One city allocating $4 billion a year just to house migrants. That’s ridiculous and insupportable.

NYC is Migrant Central. Some are bused to NY by border states as a political message—but others make their own way to the City because NY has a law mandating shelter for all persons who need it.

NY is also a Sanctuary City, so migrants want to travel there for the benefits and the protection from law-enforcement.

Protection? Yes, if a migrant entered the US illegally, or if he intends to commit crimes…because a Sanctuary City is light on crime and refuses to cooperate with Immigration and Customs.

NYC essentially issues an invitation to illegal aliens who intend to commit crimes.

As I’ve been writing: