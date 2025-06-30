I want you to understand what’s going on here—the whole nine yards.

First of all, think about this: the US Supreme Court just downsized the power of the Judicial Branch of the federal government.

That’s a mind blower. The Court shrank its own people.

SCOTUS ruled that federal district judges can’t make decisions that affect the whole country.

The judges’ decisions can only grant relief to the specific plaintiffs in the cases before them.

That ruling UNBLOCKED all Trump’s Executive Orders which these federal district judges had canceled or put in limbo.

Those Executive Orders are now back in effect.

BOOM.

If, for example, Trump’s opponents want to challenge one of his EOs on, say, downsizing federal agencies, they’ll have to wrap that issue in a filing to a court, and shepherd the issue through the whole court system, until it finally arrives at the US Supreme Court for a decision affecting the entire federal government.

SCOTUS will then decide whether Trump (or any President) has that specific power according to the Constitution.

But Trump’s initial FLOOD THE ZONE strategy, as I called it shortly after his inauguration, was: put out a huge number of EOs covering many issues all at once.

Meaning: his enemies would have to file MANY cases and take EACH ONE of them, separately, through the court system and on to the Supreme Court.

That’s the true FLOOD THE ZONE.

And now that the Supreme Court has correctly shut off little federal judges from canceling all Trump’s EOs, his FLOOD is in full force—if he steps up to the plate and gives his team a big GO signal to enforce every EO.

True FLOOD THE ZONE is a hell of a strategy.

You could say it’s taking advantage of the fact that each Constitutional issue raised in the EOs has to be driven separately through lower courts all the way up to SCOTUS—and Trump signing more than a hundred EOs in a very short time puts a whole lot of practical burden on his enemies.

That’s correct: