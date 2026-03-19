The Pentagon never warned Trump about Collateral Damage before he attacked Iran?

So we got this:

Israel just attacked Iran’s Pars gas field.

Iran retaliated by attacking Qatar’s Liquefied Natural Gas export facility—the largest in the world.

Iran also sent drones aimed at a gas facility in Saudi Arabia.

On it goes.

Was this the pre-war conversation—

PENTAGON: Of course, Mr. President, if we go in there, Iran could start attacking our friends and allies in the Middle East. You know, Qatar, the Saudis. Their energy infrastructures.”

TRUMP: “Iran would never do that!”

PENTAGON: “Why not?”

TRUMP: “Because that would really piss me off!”

To add further gravitas to this conversation, the President is wearing a baseball cap adorned with the assertion, TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING.

You can buy one for $37.95.

Is there a limit to the number of collateral dominoes that will fall before Trump makes a peace deal with Iran? Or does he just keep going—whatever that turns out to mean.

Ron Unz has suggested it might mean China steps into the fray…by choosing this moment to take over Taiwan.

After all, if Trump captured Venezuela and declared war on Iran, who could criticize China for reasserting control over its former colony?

And then China would…wait for it…