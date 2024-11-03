I’m not going to name the reporters. They know who they are.

They have a very strange turn of mind. They’re dedicated to the destruction of Trump…on the grounds that he can’t win an election anymore. That’s their basic logic. He took over the Republican Party and ruined it…because he can’t win an election.

They hate Trump. Fine. But they’ve been claiming for years that he’s a failure because he lost the 2020 election and was responsible for the bad showing of Republicans in the 2022 election.

They claim both elections were fair and square, and only nutcases who took their clues from Trump said those elections were rigged.

AS EVIDENCE, they cite the fact that court challenges against the 2020 and 2022 election results failed.

And they’re getting ready to say the 2024 election, if Trump loses, was fair and free from vote rigging.

They’ll have to say that, because they decided, long ago, to attack Trump mainly on the premise that he can’t win an election and can’t help other Republicans win—except for that time he won in 2016.

No vote rigging in 2020 and 2022? Really?

No rigging happening in front of our eyes in dozens of ways right now, through online censorship, and the fiddling and diddling taking place in states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Colorado, Georgia, and Michigan? Here are just two examples that surely require immediate investigation:

[MICHIGAN] EARLY VOTE SHOCKER! Election Integrity Data Analysts Claim They Have Proof of 208,075 Ballots Cast By 82,674 Voters… An Excess of 125,428 Votes Cast! (link)

Steven Crowder on X: “CAUGHT ON TAPE: Democratic Operative Details Potentially Illegal Ballot Harvesting Schemes Used to Rig American Elections; Appears to Admit 2020 Election Fraud Took Place in Georgia” (link)

These Republican reporters don’t like the big conservative websites, Revolver and Gateway Pundit. If you go there every day, you’ll read multiple stories about both actual and suspected election rigging happening now.

It’s instructive to see how few votes Biden officially “won by”, in 2020, in the key swing states—and therefore, how many votes may need to be manufactured now, in those states, to give Kamala an edge:

Arizona: Biden’s Margin: +0.3% (10,457 votes)

Georgia: Biden’s Margin: +0.2% (11,779 votes)

Michigan: Biden’s Margin: +2.8% (154,188 votes)

Nevada: Biden’s Margin: +2.4% (33,596 votes)

Pennsylvania: Biden’s Margin: +1.2% (80,555 votes)

Wisconsin: Biden’s Margin: +0.6% (20,682 votes)

If the Michigan and Pennsylvania 2020 results seem large for Biden, keep in mind that a total of 5,539,302 total votes were cast in Michigan, and 6,915,283 were cast in Pennsylvania.

As I explained in a recent article, court cases which attempt to establish vote fraud face a very high hurdle: