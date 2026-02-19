(This is Part-11; for Part-10, go here.)

As I read through Rick’s full filing against the vaccine foes, I had my doubts. There was something about his overall approach I couldn’t figure out.

But when I got to the last part of his filing, I saw Clark Kent stepping into a phone booth and putting on the Superman cape. The full power of Rick’s charges came through.

He’s putting BIG legal lightning on the table.

This has to do with how the RICO law works. This is the law that makes it possible for the federal government to go after criminal organizations, not just selected individuals in those organizations.

It turns out lawyers don’t have to prove conscious and planned collusion among actors in a RICO conspiracy. The lawyer in court doesn’t have to prove six guys sat in a room and secretly planned their whole scheme together.

That’s a revelation. That’s something we need to keep in mind.

That makes it realistically possible to prove racketeering and corruption and coordination and mutually supporting efforts among criminal groups.

They end up in prison, or in this case, the American Academy of Pediatrics loses a civil judgment, forcing them to pay damages and correct their fraudulent statements which claimed vaccine safety.

The civil judgment could then lead to a criminal RICO trial, headed up by the Dept. of Justice.

From Rick Jaffe’s filing: