First of all, this revolution is far bigger than any contribution Elon Musk or Donald Trump might make.

It will eventually produce the threat of massive worldwide unemployment. And even if major governments try to block it, there is a very good chance those efforts will be in vain.

As an analogy, think social media. Once the technology was there, was there any way to stop it?

So up the line we’re looking at robots, VERY large numbers of them. Performing jobs better than humans can. Carrying out all sorts of work humans would ordinarily do. Robots equipped with artificial intelligence.

Robots build a house, maintain it, do all the household chores, repair the house when necessary, for the people who live in it. That’s an example.

And if, as Bucky Fuller predicted, the AI revolution throws people out of jobs across the whole planet, what will those people do? Obviously, they’ll be supported by governments. This sets up all sorts of possible scenarios. One of them: top down control of all the people of Earth.

Imagine a hundred thousand people at random without jobs or the need to work. They can live because the government guarantees their survival. Will those people be attending concerts of classical music, spending days in libraries, visiting art museums? Or will they be eating junk food and playing virtual reality games?