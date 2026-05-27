But it affects everybody.

In 1997, American author William Greider blew a very loud whistle. He stated that major corporations were producing…

An excess of goods.

Not too few goods.

Too MANY.

Not only that, the purchasing power of the consumer, in the US and abroad, was dwindling.

The US corporations were making matters worse by moving their assembly lines overseas, where they could pay workers lower wages and thus…produce even more EXCESS goods.

This situation has many implications. But I’m not going to follow them here and get sidetracked.

In 1997, when Greider reached his conclusion, AI was nothing compared to what it is now.