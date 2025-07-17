Celia Farber’s latest piece, here.

You find the rulers in AIDS, COVID, Club Fauci, Club Epstein. Among many other hangouts.

They’re dead and they still walk the earth.

Here’s a story from the past, 1988, while I was writing AIDS INC. It’s about the spiritually dead rulers at the FDA, who’ve been approving drugs and vaccines that kill millions of people for a long time.

They know the truth, and they don’t care.

Back in those days, an independent reporter could actually talk to a human at a federal agency.

One day, I had a long conversation with a living PR person at the FDA. We discussed the fact that there was no AIDS vaccine.

A few weeks later, I received a letter from this person. It was typed on a blank sheet of paper. No FDA masthead. No signature. But the text made it clear the writer was the person I’d spoken with.

The letter indicated that if an HIV vaccine were ever developed, people who got the shot would be given a notice to carry around with them.

If they ever tested positive for HIV, the notice let the doctor know that the antibodies weren’t a sign of infection, they were protective—the result of the vaccine.

In other words, in the expert opinion of the FDA, there was no difference between the antibodies produced by a vaccine and antibodies produced because the body was infected by HIV.

BUT the Agency was quite willing to declare that vaccine-induced antibodies were VERY GOOD, and HIV-induced antibodies were VERY BAD.

In the latter case, patients would be told they had AIDS (an act of medical terrorism) and they would be fed AZT, a killer drug. Literally a killer.

If the patient had taken an AIDS vaccine, and produced the very same antibodies, the medical verdict would be: “You’re immune. You’re safe.”

Think it through.

Because of “a technical problem concerning identical antibodies”, the FDA would overlook their own obvious contradiction and consign many people to DEATH.

Rather than admit the contradiction.

Rather than admit there was something wrong with their “science.”

The science had to be protected. It came first.

The fate of humans, living humans, was of much lesser concern. The humans were of no concern at all.