Dear Readers,

A few days ago I wrote to let you know that Jon is no longer able to continue the publishing schedule that defined his work for so many years. Many of you responded with thoughtful messages, questions, memories, and encouragement. I have read them carefully. They confirmed something Jon understood long ago: this publication has always been built on a relationship of trust between Jon and his readers.

Many of you also expressed your concern for Jon. I know many of you continue to keep him in your thoughts and prayers, and I know how much he means to you.

Jon asked me to thank all of you for your kindness, your prayers, your encouragement, and your many years of support.

Out of respect for Jon’s wishes, I will continue to honor his privacy.

What I can share with you is how I will care for the work Jon entrusted to me.

My work was almost entirely behind the scenes. My responsibility was to help preserve, organize, and support the publication so Jon could devote his time to researching and writing.

That’s how Jon and I worked together for many years, with Jon focused on creating the work and me focused on helping bring his work to readers.

I am stepping into a public role because Jon entrusted me with the care of his work.

Today, that responsibility extends beyond helping publish Jon’s work. As Editorial Steward, my role is to preserve Jon’s work, protect its integrity, and make sure readers always know what Jon wrote and what has been added by me as Editorial Steward.

I believe trust like this deserves more than good intentions. It deserves clear, public promises.

For that reason, I will soon publish two companion documents that expand on the commitments made in this letter.

The Jon Rappoport Stewardship Charter sets out the standards that will govern important editorial decisions. It explains what will never happen to Jon’s writing, how editorial decisions will be made, how transparency will be maintained, and how readers will always be able to distinguish Jon’s voice from editorial notes.

Reader Support & Stewardship Principles explains the principles that support those commitments. It explains why reader support matters, why the publication remains independent of advertisers and sponsors, how books and educational resources fit within that mission, and why every business decision remains subordinate to the promises made in the Charter.

Together, these documents explain the principles that will guide every important decision about Jon’s work.

In practical terms, that means this:

Jon remains the author of his work. His published and unpublished writing will be preserved, never rewritten. Editorial notes, when necessary, will always be clearly identified. Historical context may be added when it helps readers better understand an article, but never by changing what Jon wrote. Above all, preserving Jon’s work always comes before convenience.

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In the coming weeks you should expect to see more of Jon’s published work return, previously unpublished material released when it is ready, and additional historical context where it helps readers better understand his work. As technology changes, the ways his work is organized and presented may evolve. The commitments described in the Charter will not.

Thank you for the trust you placed in Jon over so many years. I intend to honor that trust by preserving his work faithfully, remaining transparent in significant decisions, and allowing my stewardship to be judged by whether I faithfully keep the promises I have made.