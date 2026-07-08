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Linda Mason's avatar
Linda Mason
7h

What can I say I always think the people I love and respect will be able to continue forever. Jon, his views and writings have made a huge difference in my life and I thank him from the bottom of my heart.

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janet mills's avatar
janet mills
7h

"May the Lord watch between me and thee, when we are absent one from another." Jon's work is timeless and trustworthy. We do appreciate it and thank you so very much.

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