Think it through.

As AI spreads and can take over millions and millions of human jobs, why would technocrats want to shape a future world for 7 or 8 or 9 billion people?

That would be a very difficult problem to solve.

Much easier—reduce the human population.

Create a new civilization run by AI, for far fewer people.

Technocrats are all for “effective management.”

What are a few of the methods for depopulation? War, starvation, geoengineering, vaccines, chemical pollution. The cluster of causes which produce precipitously dropping sperm counts.

But AI is the key. If you can replace humans in the workforce, and if you’re soulless and driven only by pragmatic concerns, why would you want “all these people”?

If you want a global Surveillance State, why bother surveilling so many people?

If you see every problem only in terms of the best mechanical solution, you’re always going to opt for fewer people.

I now see the depopulation agenda much more clearly, as I’ve been digging deeply into the substance and onrush of AI.

My investigation of ChatGPT alone has convinced me that the designers of AI are truly dedicated to creating a SIMULATION of humans. They’ve achieved stunning successes, and there are more to come. Soon.

This effort of theirs can be viewed in two ways: