On the heels of my recent article, “Do Genes Exist?”, what about Evolution?

One basic point: the very first life form…it would have emerged from a pool of amino acids, etc…it would ALSO have contained all the mechanisms necessary to evolve into something else.

Otherwise, evolution would have been stopped in the cradle.

I see no possible explanation for how this first life form was inherently equipped to evolve. That complexity just SHOWED UP in the pool of proteins? Are you kidding?

Absurd.

Then there are other details we’re supposed to believe like Holy Doctrine. The boggling varieties of dogs evolved from some single ancestor like a wolf.

Some fish in a pond developed legs and walked out of the water, while others in the same pond stayed behind and kept swimming.

Random mutations developed into the extraordinary complex and workable systems of, for instance, the human eye.

And the big one: CONSCIOUSNESS.

There you are reading this article and you KNOW you’re reading it. You look at mountains and you’re AWARE you’re looking at mountains. You’re alive and you KNOW it.

Trying to explain THAT through a purely mechanical system—evolution—is impossible. Because consciousness is non-material. It isn’t made up of pieces and parts. You can put millions of THINGS together by assembling parts and you’ll never get consciousness.

The Theory of Evolution is pure bunk.

It always was.