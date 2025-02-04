“Move away from your desk slowly, Mr. Bureaucrat. You wouldn’t want to get hurt.”

THIS is how Trump’s team is solving the question, how does a new President change the direction of the massive federal government and its permanent establishment?

I’m framing this article as a hypothetical dialogue. I ask Elon Musk and Stephen Miller, two big brains behind Trump, what their strategy is:

ME: So you’ve taken over the office at the Department of Treasury where ALL monies are paid out of the federal government?

MUSK: That’s right. We now have the records that show where the money goes. To whom and how much. Every penny.

ME: So you can stop payments.

MUSK: We can do that, on orders from the President. And just as important, we can SEE where the money has been going.

MILLER: For instance, money to think tanks and NGOs. These organizations do everything from helping illegal aliens travel to the US and illegally cross the border, to forming the actual foreign policy of the United States. No matter who is in the Oval Office.

ME: And you can cut off their money?