COMPETITION.

A whole lot of people hate that word.

I don’t.

I got a very strong dose of it in sports, when I was very young, and I liked it.

Nobody talked about it or even mentioned it. We took it for granted.

You tried to win.

Win or lose, you played another game. No defeat was final.

Now, as I take apart the actions (and inactions) of MAHA and Health Freedom, and find no real plan for victory, I can see that some of the leaders recoil at the idea of competition against the enemy.

They seem to think it’s impure. Or gross. Or uncultured. Or simplistic. Their sophisticated ideas, on the other hand, are mature—even though they wouldn’t disturb a mouse, much less the medical cartel.

They solve problems in abstraction. So there is never a real test where the rubber meets the road.

They specialize in “correct thinking.” As if that alone is the way to go.

I’m a boor. I prefer winning.

Which means we get down and dirty with the truth. For example, instead of exclusively confining ourselves to a duel between our studies and the cartel’s studies, we get people—lots and lots of people—to publicly tell their stories of being damaged by medical treatment. (Listen to my recent podcast, for the full jolt on winning strategies.)

We COMPETE, and on OUR field, not theirs.

We cause trouble, coming from a multitude of directions. All at once.

We’re IN the arena.

What’s wrong with that?