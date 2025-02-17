The US government funds terrorists? That’s such a boring claim

It must be a lie, right?

By Jon Rappoport

Read this hair-raising piece, by Daniel Greenfield: ‘USAID’s Taliban Money Laundering Scheme’. (link in footnote)

We’re talking about $1.7 billion.

In cash.

Plane flights, bags of cash, American dollars, flown to Afghanistan.

Laundered through USAID and the State Department, then to the UN, then to UN-supported NGOs in Afghanistan, for “humanitarian aid.”

Uh-huh.

Bags of CASH to Afghanistan, a country which is controlled by the Taliban.