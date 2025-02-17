The US government funds terrorists? That’s such a boring claim
It must be a lie, right?
By Jon Rappoport
Read this hair-raising piece, by Daniel Greenfield: ‘USAID’s Taliban Money Laundering Scheme’. (link in footnote)
We’re talking about $1.7 billion.
In cash.
Plane flights, bags of cash, American dollars, flown to Afghanistan.
Laundered through USAID and the State Department, then to the UN, then to UN-supported NGOs in Afghanistan, for “humanitarian aid.”
Uh-huh.
Bags of CASH to Afghanistan, a country which is controlled by the Taliban.