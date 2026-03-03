As I pointed out in my prior article, the US has been operating covertly in Iran since 1953.

It arranged a 1953 coup and put in the Shah. The US then took out the Shah in 1979. And put in an Islamic regime.

That regime lasted until the other day, when it was decapitated by the US.

Of course, we don’t know yet whether the current regime itself—the whole structure—will fall.

At some point after the US installed the Islamic regime in 1979, Iran decided to go all-in on production of missiles. Iran has an enormous stockpile now. And also one-way drones.

It didn’t take a genius to realize this build-up would happen in Iran.

So essentially the US government set the stage for the Iran missile build-up.

This is what you get when you try to manage the fate of a foreign country. “Brilliant US planners” who are quite stupid create the conditions for that foreign country to become our enemy.

And now, causing an uproar in Washington, Rubio has just said that the US attacked Iran because the US learned Israel was on the verge of attacking Iran. Yup. Rubio said the US administration realized that if Israel did attack, Iran would immediately come after us—

So we attacked Iran preemptively, to minimize the number of casualties on our side. If we had waited until Israel attacked Iran, we would have suffered many more casualties.

That’s a hell of statement.

It puts blame on Israel: