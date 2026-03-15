Whether we wanted to be, or not.

And a large part of it, from the other side, is being fought with drones.

Iran is an expert on these weapons.

Major media are building and selling the narrative that the US was unprepared to fight this kind of enemy:

One: We’ve only recently asked for, and received, help from Ukraine teams who’ve developed their own drone expertise against the Russians.

Two: The US has lagged behind in acquiring and building drones.

Three (implied): Planners at the Pentagon have maintained relationships with traditional defense industry contractors, who build traditional weapons.

To some extent, these claims are true. But underneath them is a deeper reality:

The Pentagon is not completely composed of idiots, or people who stay silent about what they’re observing.

There is no doubt that in the planning leading up to this war, alert officers warned that the US isn’t ready to take on the asymmetric warfare Iran is capable of—aerial and sea drones.

Especially since the prime focus of the war is Iran’s ability to shut down 20% of the world’s oil supply, which passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

You couldn’t ask for an easier drone target than giant slow moving oil tankers.

Even with US Naval escorts (which are not yet operating), the tankers are drastically vulnerable.

Waves of drones could attack a single tanker; and the Navy shooting down all but a few doesn’t work. Those few can destroy a tanker.

One drone loaded with explosives can.

The Pentagon knew all this before the US invaded Iran.

But there was a problem: