“The US is in the pocket of Israel.”

“Whatever Israel wants from the US, Israel gets. It’s always been that way, since 1948.”

Before I go on, I have a suggestion. Those readers who are already writing their comments to this article, who are saying YOU’RE DAMN RIGHT THAT’S THE WAY IT IS, try something novel: READ THIS ARTICLE FIRST.

I’m going to suggest another possibility. I’m not saying it’s true, and I’m not saying “the US in Israel’s pocket” is wrong. I’m just saying: THINK.

The other possibility is: down through time, US Presidents and their administrations HAVE EAGERLY AND ACTIVELY WANTED TO ALIGN WITH ISRAEL ON EVERY IMPORTANT ISSUE. This has been a conscious ongoing policy. These Presidents and their administrators have SOUGHT TO go with Israel every step of the way.

And one reason why? The power of the CIA.

The CIA and the Mossad have been virtually ONE.

The CIA is the shadow US Department of Defense, and the shadow US defense industry, and the shadow US State Department.

The goal?