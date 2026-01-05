Read my 2 prior articles for essential background. Start here.

First, how was the Delta raid so successful? Maduro certainly had giant clues that something bad was coming down. His usual security detail, which I assume was large, could have been expanded and tightened to prepare for what was about to happen.

And yet, poof. The Delta guys captured him without a serious problem.

Doesn’t add up. Doesn’t add up at all.

Next, we come to the plausible account listing 3 enemies of the US operating in Venezuela: Russia, training the Venezuelan army and integrating systems and procedures with the Russian army;

Iran, operating a very large factory producing military drones, within easy striking distance of Florida;

And China guiding and controlling the mining of vital rare minerals in Venezuela and overseeing their shipment to China for processing.

Did the US launch attacks on any of these operations, as Delta went in? In two cases, it would have taken a contingent of Marines to do the job. A pinpointed bombing could have wiped out the drone factory.

We’re being told there was no significant military force entering Venezuela. Just the Delta guys.

If the real threat to the US wasn’t the Venezuelan drugs or oil (they were just political cover stories), then surely the US attack would have targeted those 3 enemies and their operations.

But no. That’s not the story we’re being told.

Instead, Iran, Russia, and China now have time to make all sorts of moves to protect themselves and their interests.

Next, we come to the issue of SILVER: