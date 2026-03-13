(This is Part-11: for Part-10, go here.)

Why do I say this? Here are a slew of reasons.

Trump never filled up the US strategic oil reserve before he ordered the attack.

Pentagon planners were forced to ignore the obvious closing of the Strait of Hormuz—they knew Iran would shut it down.

Trump kept lying about the ease with which oil tankers could pass through the Strait—when everybody and his brother knew that was ridiculous.

War planners also ignored the fact that Iran has been building up their supply of missiles for a long time, and burying them deep underground, along with their unmanned drone attack boats. Very hard to destroy those stockpiles.

And Trump issued a flurry of lies about how quickly the war would be over, when any reasonable analyst would tell him he was crazy.

—All this suggests a) that Iran was on the verge of attacking Israel. But that hasn’t been Trump’s talking point. And where is the evidence that Iran was weeks or days away from attacking Israel?

Or b) Trump went to war to distract Americans from domestic economic troubles. But attacking Iran would shoot up the price of oil, which would make the prices of all US goods rise. Worsening the US economy.

Or c) somebody told Trump he had to attack Iran right away. Somebody like the CIA, who assured him Iran was very close to producing a nuclear weapon—when that wasn’t true. The CIA was representing the interests of the defense industry.

Or d) Israel told Trump he was their one chance to eradicate the Iranian threat permanently—and by the way, they were seriously thinking of releasing certain Epstein files if Trump refused to go to war against Iran NOW.

CIA, Israel. In either case, Trump rushed to act as an agent for somebody else: