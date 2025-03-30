I’ve been writing about the possible end of the US dollar as the dominant global currency.

Just in case you wonder why in the world big-money men would dare crash-and-take-down the US dollar…

Basic answer: Because they’ll do ANYTHING. To see what I mean, read on.

The prodigious author and researcher, Antony Sutton (1925-2002), wrote about hidden men behind momentous events.

In 1999, Kris Millegan, researcher and head of TrineDay publishers, wrote: “Antony C. Sutton, 74, has been persecuted but never prosecuted for his research and subsequent publishing of his findings. His mainstream career was shattered by his devotion towards uncovering the truth. In 1968, his Western Technology and Soviet Economic Development was published by The Hoover Institute at Stanford University. Sutton showed how the Soviet state’s technological and manufacturing base, which was then engaged in supplying the North Vietnamese the armaments and supplies to kill and wound American soldiers, was built by US firms and mostly paid for by the US taxpayers. From their largest steel and iron plant, to automobile manufacturing equipment, to precision ball-bearings and computers, basically the majority of the Soviet’s large industrial enterprises had been built with the United States help or technical assistance.”

Here is a telling Antony Sutton quote from his book, The Best Enemy Money Can Buy (1986):