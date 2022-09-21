He doesn’t like being a man. This is what he says.

He wants to be a woman.

Presumably, he wants to have sex with men. Because he’s gone to a doctor and told the doctor he wants to have his dick and balls cut off. And tissue from his dick reshaped into a vagina.

Should I care about this? Should anyone?

Even if I don’t care, do I need to support a parade of some kind?

I think everyone should care about the doctor who’s quite willing to cut the man’s dick and balls off.

This is called elective surgery. For backup, it’s based on the idea that there is a disorder called gender dysphoria. But that’s just gibberish, because there is no physical diagnostic test for it.