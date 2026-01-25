Life Force has to do with drive, energy, action, will power, the feeling of being alive, work, forward-looking anticipation, offense rather than defense, refusal to quit, victories, successes…

It’s mainly the ENERGY needed for all these other qualities.

And this is where Kennedy does have a clue.

He sees that bad food, bad chemicals, bad medicines, bad pollution all rob the Life Force.

The people of a whole country, like the US, can experience, over time, a lowering of that Life Force…and not notice it.

Because as it drains away, each new generation deals with and works with the Life Force it has. It doesn’t go looking for what’s missing, what’s been sucked away.

But that draining away is exactly what’s been happening to America for more than a hundred years.

I’m trying to recall the title of a novel—quite popular when it was published 50 years ago or so. The hero participates in a CIA-type time travel experiment. He manages to go back to the year 1900 in New York. He gets on a trolley and looks around at the passengers, and notices the vigor, the energized spirit in the eyes of the passengers. These are different people. These aren’t Americans from the year 1980. These 1900 Americans are just more alive, no matter what their social or economic status. They’re more engaged in the moment.

That’s the kind of thing I’m talking about.

And it’s been draining away in America.

In many cases, we’ve seen rank perversions taking the place of sheer Life Force.