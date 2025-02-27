Two things happened at almost the same time for the FOX contributor. She gave birth to a baby boy, and she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Stage Zero.

Because of early screening and modern technology, there are now many more diagnoses of Stage Zero breast cancer.

Even mainstream researchers and doctors admit this leads to treating cases which would never progress to invasive cancer.

According to one estimate, 50-80% of the most common type of breast cancer cases, after a Stage Zero diagnosis, might never become serious.

Kat states her doctors are recommending a double mastectomy.

I find this stunning. And not in a good way.

There are other paths to take. For instance, simple monitoring, with no treatment, to see what happens. It’s one of the standard medical options.

Why can’t that happen here? Timpf HAS TO have both breasts removed?

Her doctors have their reasons. In my non-medical opinion, she should obtain, in writing, a COMPLETE description from them, explaining their choice of a double mastectomy—and then she should consult a very wide array of opinion about her doctors’ analysis, before making a move.

And I’m being polite here.

Here is something that could be called a clue about the medical world’s approach to cancer. A clue that would make many people think things over carefully:

The cancer establishment trumpets its success in treating cancer, based on a five-year survival rate, from the time of first diagnosis.

Well, because of early screening and early detection, and many more cases of Stage Zero, those five years of survival are much easier to come by.

So it SEEMS as if mainstream cancer treatment is the one thing that’s adding up to “more success.” Which, of course, is not true.

And I’m not even getting into the effects of radiation and chemo.

Is there a doctor out there who’ll step forward and give Kat Timpf some things to consider? She appears to be very much in the medical camp. (That’s why I’m biting my tongue.)

If Kat reads this piece—call me uneducated, call me anything you want to, Kat, but here’s the way I look at it. If I cut my arm and had to go to the hospital to get stitches, and the doctor told me I could have a serious infection, and the best course was to amputate my arm, I’d walk away as fast as possible and talk to all sorts of other people, and I’d remember the most important part of informed consent is the INFORMED piece.

The doctor would already believe he’s informed.

I’d make damned sure I was.

-- Jon Rappoport