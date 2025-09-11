I could show this is true by simply repeating what I’ve already written about RNA vaccines.

There is every reason to conclude the tiny nanoparticles that compose the vaccine can pass through the blood-brain barrier and wreak havoc in the brain.

But the crisis extends further than that.

There is now a budding movement within psychiatry to end all arguments about a distinction between mind and brain. And between soul and body.

Instead, the proponents argue, psychiatrists have to close ranks and admit the soul is a fiction and so is the mind. It’s all BRAIN.

That’s all it ever was.

Therefore, all patients and potential patients are ultimately suffering from changes which have occurred in their brains, period.

And THAT is what must be treated.

They say psychotherapy is helpful, but patients MUST be treated with drugs. To help “repair the brain.”

When you analyze this point of view, you realize these psychiatric “realists” are saying THERE IS NO INDIVIDUAL. That’s what their insane theory implies. No soul. No mind. Then what’s left?

A person? What would that mean?

Nothing.

“Person” is just a convenient way of saying “brain.”

If one of these psychiatrists were honest, he would tell a patient sitting across from him at their first appointment, “When I say ‘you,’ I really mean ‘brain’. There is no you. There is a body, and the body contains the brain. OK? Shall we begin?”

At which point the patient, if he had a grain of sense, would run for the hills.

As you can see, I’m talking about much more than psychiatry. These professionals are putting out a philosophy. It’s really quite old. It’s called Materialism.

The central premise is: nothing exists beyond what can be directly observed. And then:

What can be observed has no choice and no freedom. It simply FUNCTIONS.

Sounds like AI, doesn’t it?