Kale doesn’t defeat medical fascism.

Wanting to be left alone to pursue health freely doesn’t defeat the medical cartel.

And the medical cartel WILL find a way, if left standing, to worm its way into all our lives.

There have been too many nice people in the Health Freedom movement. They found rainbows for a while, but then the bright colors faded, and they were isolated. With no weapons or desires with which to fight.

The very idea that 75,000 people would gather in one place to protest the CDC vaccine schedule seems ridiculous. Because? Because the goal of actually winning seems so remote. And because most of those 75,000 people just want to be left alone. To freely pursue their own individual health.

—Everything I’ve written so far in this article? The Health Freedom movement has been built to ACCOMMODATE it. Not to steer it in a far more workable and successful direction.

The recent MAHA movement has found a way to piggyback on Health Freedom, by giving people the idea that a leader will save us. Kennedy, by way of Trump.

Then, BANG. Kennedy endorsed the highly dangerous MMR vaccine the other day, and that idea suffered a sudden blow.

A whole lot of Health Freedom/MAHA people started acting like young Leftist goofs did when Trump won the election. Weeping, screaming.

For some actual answers and plans, I refer you to my recent article on MEDICAL TRUTH NOW, and to my podcast detailing how we can mount and win the war against the medical cartel—which applies whether Kennedy is or isn’t a real leader.

I can take all this even further back in time: