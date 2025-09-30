More than 25 years ago, David woke up a whole lot of people when he explained how the controllers stage ops.

I have a vivid example in front of me at the moment.

Early Sunday morning, I watched a clueless doofus on FOX explain the growing problem of ex-military men committing violence.

He was referring to two suspects, in the mass shooting of a North Carolina restaurant from a boat, and the shooting and burning of a church in Michigan. In both cases, people were murdered and wounded.

The FOX guest said the problem was unrecognized mental health issues. Implying that if these men had received proper care early enough, the tragedies could have been avoided.

He was voicing part 2 of the formula David has written and spoken about: the reaction.

The solution, of course, is PSYCHIATRY.

Well, more than 25 years ago, I wrote a long paper, “Why Did They Do it? Mass School Shootings across America.” I provided plenty of evidence that SSRI antidepressants pushed people over the edge into committing murder.

So the reaction—the demand for more mental health care—turns into a solution that CAUSES people to commit murder.

As many independent researchers have found out, it’s impossible to get the authorities to release medical information about the prior treatment of mass shooters.

This is, of course, purposeful: