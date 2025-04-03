You know, the judges who, these days, rabidly block Trump’s orders and his decisions affecting the federal agencies UNDER HIM.

It all started with the famous 1803 Marbury vs. Madison Supreme Court case.

Chief Justice John Marshall INVENTED, in his ruling, the principle of judicial review—by which judges could decide, for any reason, whether a law or Executive Order was Constitutional and legitimate.

This power is not in the Constitution.

Here is a sampling of Jefferson’s prophetic reactions to the judges’ power grab:

“The Constitution… meant that its co-ordinate branches should be checks on each other. But the opinion which gives to the judges the right to decide what laws are constitutional and what not, not only for themselves in their own sphere of action, but for the Legislature and Executive also in their spheres, would make the judiciary a despotic branch.” (letter to Abigail Adams, 1804)

“To consider the judges as the ultimate arbiters of all constitutional questions [is] a very dangerous doctrine indeed, and one which would place us under the despotism of an oligarchy.” (letter to William Jarvis, 1820)

“The Constitution, on this hypothesis, is a mere thing of wax in the hands of the judiciary, which they may twist and shape into any form they please.” (letter to Spencer Roane, 1819)

“It has long been my opinion… that the germ of dissolution of our federal government is in the constitution of the federal judiciary; an irresponsible body, working like gravity by night and by day, gaining a little today and a little tomorrow, and advancing its noiseless step like a thief, over the field of jurisdiction, until all shall be usurped.” (letter to Charles Hammond, 1821)

—And Jefferson’s worst fears came to pass: