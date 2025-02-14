There are more, but here are 3 important illustrations—

ONE: Trump’s order to hospitals and clinics stopping medical gender treatments on minors—blocked by a judge.

TWO: Trump’s EO ending birthright citizenship—blocked by a judge.

THREE: Trump’s order placing USAID workers on leave—blocked by a judge.

These are federal judges. They have to be, to block a President’s EO.

Can the judges be impeached?

Yes, for “high crimes and misdemeanors,” according to the Constitution. First step: a majority vote in the House. Step Two: a trial in the Senate. A 2/3rds vote there is necessary to impeach.

Won’t happen.

Can the US Attorney General arrest a federal judge for a crime? Yes. But an arrest for ruling on a President’s EO? No. Unless there was overt bribery or fraud involved in the ruling.

Will Trump defy the judges’ rulings and just forge ahead? That would create a major crisis.

This is the way it looks: