There are more, but here are 3 important illustrations—
ONE: Trump’s order to hospitals and clinics stopping medical gender treatments on minors—blocked by a judge.
TWO: Trump’s EO ending birthright citizenship—blocked by a judge.
THREE: Trump’s order placing USAID workers on leave—blocked by a judge.
These are federal judges. They have to be, to block a President’s EO.
Can the judges be impeached?
Yes, for “high crimes and misdemeanors,” according to the Constitution. First step: a majority vote in the House. Step Two: a trial in the Senate. A 2/3rds vote there is necessary to impeach.
Won’t happen.
Can the US Attorney General arrest a federal judge for a crime? Yes. But an arrest for ruling on a President’s EO? No. Unless there was overt bribery or fraud involved in the ruling.
Will Trump defy the judges’ rulings and just forge ahead? That would create a major crisis.
This is the way it looks: