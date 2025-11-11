Google Search listed recent marvels. These are real. I’m not making them up.

“Scientists have discovered a new antibiotic that is 100 times stronger against deadly superbugs”.

This is exactly what I’ve been looking for. For my gut? Are you kidding? For my sink drains. Every year, I want to go through the plumbing. Sinks, toilets, all the pipes. This sounds perfect. Open the windows, pour down the drug, live outside for a couple of days to make sure the effects are diffused, and then move back in.

“A DNA search engine powered by AI is speeding up genetic discovery.”

Read my article, ‘Do Genes Exist?’ I’m all for giving human researchers more time to sit around, watch sports and porn, and scribble medical papers based on AI predictions. It’s preparation for the New AI Society, where no one does any actual work. Work causes stress, and stress causes illness.