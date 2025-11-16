Headlines: first US case of a person dying from eating meat because of his allergy to the meat caused by a prior bite of the lone star tick.

OK. First and foremost, people make their own choices for their own reasons. Like whether or not to eat meat. I’m not here to make choices for them. I’m writing about what I see, and what that adds up to.

Story of a man who died because he ate meat, he had been bitten previously by a specific type of tick, the lone star, it somehow created his allergy to meat, and in his case the allergy was so severe he died after eating meat. Researchers call the allergy Alpha-Gal Syndrome. The specific meats involved? Beef, pork, lamb, venison, goat, rabbit are on the list so far. Not poultry.

Alpha-Gal Syndrome. It’s presented as a medical condition.

And researchers and doctors are making a CAUSAL connection between the lone star tick bites and the allergy and the adverse effects of eating meat.

But that connection is weak. Why? Because it relies on people saying or recalling they were bitten by a tick.

This is EXACTLY the kind of evidence researchers reject when it comes to vaccine injuries. The whole VAERS system consists of people self-reporting vaccine injuries—and researchers consistently say NO DICE, this info is unreliable, and it doesn’t give us any usable information about vaccine injuries.

But here, with ticks, the same sort of information is OK, it’s fine, it’s reliable. In fact, it’s the whole basis of this supposed Syndrome.

But people can mistake a mosquito bite for a tick bite. Or the bite of some other insect, like a chigger or a spider. And when they tell a doctor they remember being bitten by a tick months ago, their memory might be faulty.

In about five minutes, the whole causal basis for connecting a meat allergy to an earlier tick bite collapses.

That’s not all: