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Aloe's avatar
Aloe
3h

Godspeed Jon, dear friend. You have done Yeoman's work and we appreciate it. You will be in our prayers and we cannot begin to express our gratitude for your commitment to the truth.

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Britt Lind's avatar
Britt Lind
3h

I am shocked and saddened by this news. I have come to depend on Jon for information we receive nowhere else. His articles explaining the fraud of viruses, how viruses are supposed to isolated but are not, how and why pandemics are invented, and hundreds of other subjects that he explained so well that anyone could understand them. And his book, AIDS, Inc. should be on everyone's reading list. I hope he is not suffering. I pray for his healing and that his life will continue and be peaceful and happy. This is such an incredible loss. He is one in a million.

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