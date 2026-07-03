Dear Readers,

For many years Jon Rappoport has been part of your day through his daily articles.

Today, for the first time, you are hearing from Jon’s Executive Producer, Tom Kudla. I am writing because Jon’s health has reached a point where he is no longer able to maintain the publishing schedule that has been such a familiar part of his life and yours.

Jon is alive. However, he has reached a stage where continuing his regular work is no longer possible.

I know many of you will receive this news with sadness.

Out of respect for Jon’s wishes, and for the way he has always separated his private life from his public work, I will not be sharing medical details. That is exactly how Jon wants it.

Over the past weeks Jon and I spent many hours discussing the future of his life’s work. Some of his guidance exists in his own recorded words, to be shared when the appropriate time arrives. The rest came through our conversations over the years, especially during this recent period. My responsibility now is to carry out those instructions faithfully.

Many of you know my name only in passing, if at all. My role has been largely behind the scenes. Over the past 15 years, I have worked closely with Jon on the operational side of his publication and archive. During those years I saw the care Jon brought to every article he published.

My work has involved helping preserve and support the publication so that Jon could devote his energy to researching and writing. I am not stepping forward because I seek a public role. I am stepping forward because Jon entrusted me with one.

That trust carries a responsibility far greater than managing a website or publishing articles. Jon spent decades earning something that cannot be purchased or manufactured: the trust of his readers. He earned it one article at a time through independent thinking and intellectual honesty.

My responsibility is to preserve the integrity of Jon’s work and the trust that exists between Jon and those who have followed him through the years.

Today begins the stewardship phase of this publication.

Stewardship means preserving what Jon created while clearly distinguishing his work from every editorial contribution made in service of it.

Nothing that was not written or otherwise created by Jon will ever be presented as though Jon himself wrote it.

In the months ahead you should expect three things:

the return of many of Jon’s most important published articles;

previously unpublished manuscripts that Jon intentionally preserved;

and, where appropriate, brief editorial introductions or historical notes that provide context without altering Jon’s work.

The format may evolve, but the purpose remains the same. Editorial involvement will be disclosed. Transparency is essential to preserving reader confidence.

Those commitments should not depend on my assurances alone. They should be stated publicly and judged openly.

In the coming days I will publish three companion documents explaining how this publication enters its stewardship phase.

The Stewardship Letter, which explains my role and responsibilities as Editorial Steward.

The Jon Rappoport Stewardship Charter, which establishes the standards that will govern editorial stewardship, historical preservation, and transparency.

Reader Support & Stewardship Principles, which explains how the publication will continue to be reader-supported while preserving the editorial independence that Jon valued throughout his career.

Rather than asking readers to trust my intentions, I believe it is better to publish the standards by which my actions can be judged.

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Finally, I want to thank you—not on my own behalf, but on Jon’s. The loyalty, encouragement, and thoughtful engagement shown by readers over so many years made this publication possible. That relationship deserves careful stewardship.

Today’s announcement may also bring uncertainty and unanswered questions. Those feelings are entirely natural. My hope is that, over time, the consistency of what you see—not promises alone—will demonstrate that Jon’s work is being stewarded with the care and respect it deserves.

Thank you for the years you’ve spent reading Jon’s work, and for the trust you have extended to him. I intend to honor that trust by serving the work faithfully, remaining transparent in significant decisions, and ensuring that future readers can encounter Jon’s writings with the same confidence that longtime readers have always enjoyed.