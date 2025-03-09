—From a Breitbart news report—

House Oversight Committee Chairman Eli Crane: $241 million in federal funds have been spent for transgender treatments on animals. (Torture.)

Justin Goodman, VP at White Coat Waste Project (WCW), told the Oversight Committee: “In a lot of these cases—they involve mice, rats, monkeys, who are being surgically mutilated and subjected to hormone therapies to mimic female to male or male to female gender transitions, gender-affirming hormone therapies, and then looking at the biological, psychological and physiological effects of the gender transitions, looking at the effects of taking vaccines after you’ve transitioned these animals from male to female or female to male, looking at the size of their genitals changing after you’ve put them on estrogen or testosterone therapies to transition them.”

“…give female lab rats testosterone to mimic transgender male humans and then overdose them with this party drug to see if animals who are taking ‘test’—female animals taking testosterone, were more likely to overdose on the sex party drug than animals who are not taking testosterone.”

In an earlier December WCW report: “National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and likely other agencies are paying university labs across the country to perform invasive surgeries and hormone therapies on lab animals to mimic gender transitions in painful and deadly experiments.”

According to WCW, Fauci approved most of the $241 million in funding.

Goodman told the Oversight Committee: “You essentially need a degree in Information Technology to navigate the federal spending databases to find any of this stuff.”

Eli Crane, Committee chairman: “So what you found is we’re not being very transparent with what we’re spending these funds on?”

Goodman: “Not at all, and it’s by design.”