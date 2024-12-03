TRIBE ONE: “My husband has an executive position at Lockheed Martin. We live in a beautiful home on the lake. I’ve chosen to enroll our children in a community private school. One day, while I was in Yoga class, I had a revelation. The government is telling us we have to take vaccines. Where did freedom go? So I was thrilled when Bobby Kennedy announced he was running for President. He comes from a family dedicated to public service. He’s well-educated, articulate, a crusader for justice. He doesn’t insult or attack people. He speaks truth to power. He stays the course. He wants my family to have medical freedom. He isn’t an either-or person. He doesn’t go looking for enemies. He presents evidence. I’m sure he had a hand in choosing Jay Bhattacharya and Marty Makary to lead NIH and FDA. These are two heroes. They stood up for justice and freedom during the pandemic. They pointed out the unscientific nature of the COVID restrictions. They recommended that the vaccine should be used only among those at high-risk for the disease, and they told health authorities that natural immunity was a key factor in stopping the spread. I look forward to them serving our country now, alongside Bobby. I want to see the anger on all sides subside. We need to treat each with respect. Let these new leaders make positive and creative changes to the healthcare system…”

—The world through rose-colored glasses.

TRIBE TWO: “I went to four Trump rallies. He’s my man. I don’t know any of the people he picked for those agencies, but whoever they are, I’m sure they’ll do a helluva job. They don’t mess around. They don’t take any crap. Just like President Trump. They mean business. If they decide a few vaccines aren’t any good, I won’t take them. The President still says the COVID vaccine is important, so I took it. We won the election. From here on out, I’ll stand behind the President and everything he does. He knows what’s good for America…”

—The world through another pair of rose-colored glasses.

(TRIBE THREE: “Nothing is going to change. There’s nothing anybody can do about it. We’re doomed.” —Yet another pair of glasses.)

I take a different approach: